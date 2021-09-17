Believers’ union with God

By Erasmus Makarimayi

OUR union with God the Father in Christ gives us the boldness and confidence to sojourn on earth victoriously as opposed to ducking imaginary demonic bullets. We are born again believers by the living blood of Jesus. The blood of Jesus shed in the heavens itself was destined to our hearts to grant us a place and standing without unworthiness or sense of guilt. By His grace, we are qualified and have a right standing. The New Covenant delivered to us sonship by redeeming us from servanthood of the Old Testament.

You are aware that God came in Jesus Christ to establish an unbreakable union with the saved.

Jesus taught in John 10:28-30, “(28) And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand.

“(29) My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand.

“(30) I and my Father are one.” God the Father is greater than all; what a soothing and assuring confirmation. We’re called to faith not fear.

Salvation shouldn’t strike us with fear and threats for we were purchased by the precious blood of Jesus.

We once were dead and far off but now belong and are in a family of love and care.

Ephesians 2:13, New King James, reads: “But now in Christ Jesus you who once were far off have been brought near by the blood of Christ.”

We are not trying to get approval. Our approval and acceptance was wrought in Christ Jesus.

2 Corinthians 5:19, Amplified, clarifies: “It was God (personally present) in Christ, reconciling and restoring the world to favor with Himself, not counting up and holding against (men) their trespasses (but cancelling them), and committing to us the message of reconciliation (of the restoration to favour).”

Jesus Christ our High Priest rejoices in our union with the Godhead.

Hebrews 2:11, Amplified, hammers it, “For both He who sanctifies (making men holy) and those who are sanctified all have one (Father).

For this reason He is not ashamed to call them brethren;” What more can we say!

Apostle Paul is also emphatic in Romans 8:38-39, “(38) For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, (39) Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Surely the Gospel of Christ is Good News indeed.

In His earthly ministry, Jesus taught in parables of His heart’s desire to gather all to the household of faith. He reveals in Luke 15:4-6, “(4) What man of you, having an hundred sheep, if he lose one of them, doth not leave the ninety and nine in the wilderness, and go after that which is lost, until he find it?

“(5) And when he hath found it, he layeth it on his shoulders, rejoicing.

“(6) And when he cometh home, he calleth together his friends and neighbours, saying unto them, rejoice with me; for I have found my sheep which was lost.”

We belong and He’s in charge of our safety.

Jesus pours His heart out in the Lord’s prayer, John 17:12, “While I was with them in the world, I kept them in thy name: those that thou gavest me I have kept, and none of them is lost, but the son of perdition; that the scripture might be fulfilled.”

He jealously guarded His disciples. To fulfil Scriptures, Judas Iscariot had to accomplish his mission.

We rejoice in our sitting with Him in the heavenly realm.

Ephesians 2:6, solidifies our unshakable standing, “And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:” We are stable and single-minded in our conviction.

As mortals, we are not put off by what challenges characterise this current realm.

We reign from above. We know the words of Jesus Christ our Saviour in John 17:15-16, “(15) I pray not that thou shouldest take them out of the world, but that thou shouldest keep them from the evil.

“(16) They are not of the world, even as I am not of the world.”

Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen.

Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.