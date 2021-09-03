3 perish in Byo-Vic Fall Highway accident

HomeBreaking news3 perish in Byo-Vic Fall Highway accident
By Moses Mugugunyeki
Three people died while four others were seriously injured when a vehicle they were travelling in burst a tyre and veered off the road before hitting a tree at the 138km peg along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway yesterday.

The injured were taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane.

According to witnesses, the car was being driven by a police officer who was rushing to the Victoria Falls Airport to pick up the owner of the vehicle who was coming back from the United Kingdom.

More to follow…

