Zuze eyes more international collabos

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

MUSIC producer and Afro-pop singer Ronald Tinashe Zuze, who has so far worked with a number of artistes across genres from Jamaica, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa, says he looks forward to more collaborations with international artistes.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Zuze said he although his music could stand on its own, he believes collaborations will give it more appeal.

“I have collaborated with American-based Jamaica singer Wayne Spice on a song called Shift It To The Side and By My Side, worked with King Doc from Ghana, Lil Bash from Nigeria and Licker, The Main Man and Forest Wurld from South Africa,” he said.

“In 2019, I recorded an album called Superstar that featured seven South Africa-based artistes. The album is a mix of sounds like amapiano, hip-hop, Afro-pop and dancehall which was quite popular.”

Zuze said his dream was to penetrate the global world of music bagging numerous awards.

“I wish to lift my flag high and get recognised in every music sector in the world like Bet, Grammy and African awards,” he said.

“I want to leave a big legacy and give my offsprings and their families a great name so that they can develop, learn and benefit from.”

He said funding was a challenge for up-and-coming artistes in the music industry.

“Due to lack of funding, we cannot do quality videos and this also affects the quality of music due to poor mixing and mastering,” he said.

“Shortages of funds also contribute to lack of recognition as the music cannot reach the intended fans due to poor marketing. I wish for Zimbabwe to have more television channels and also sponsor and promote young musicians.”

Zuze said his music preached about love, believing in one self and staying focused.

“I have shared the stage with the likes of Takura, Union 5, dancehall singers Lady Squanda, Kinah and Holy Ten.

“I am planning to drop an extended play that will be accompanied by visuals,” he said.

Zuze said producing a jingle for a retail outlet in 2019 was a great achievement in his career.

Follow Kimberly on twitter @lizellekimkari