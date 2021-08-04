Zuma to be allowed out of prison for trial

South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma will be allowed out of prison on Tuesday next week to appear in person at a corruption trial.

The court’s decision comes weeks after more than 300 people were killed during rioting that was sparked by Zuma’s arrest for contempt of court in a separate case.

A heavy security presence is highly likely as Zuma’s supporters are expected to gather at the corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg – a city devastated by riots and looting sparked by his arrest.

This will be the second time Zuma will appear in public since he was taken into custody last month.

He was also allowed out, briefly, last week to attend his brother’s funeral.

Prosecutors had argued in favour of a virtual trial – citing the pandemic, and security concerns.

But a judge has now backed Zuma’s request to leave his prison cell and appear in person in Pietermaritzburg.

Zuma’s allies have been accused of trying to lead an insurrection against the state.

The trial relates to a 1990s arms deal, and allegations that Zuma received bribes. He denies all the charges.