ZTA kicks ailing Kaseke out

BY ARNOLD FANDISO

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) board of directors has retired long-serving chief executive, Karikoga Kaseke on health grounds.

Kaseke had remained in charge of ZTA despite suffering a major stroke in November 2018 which rendered him unfit to work.

ZTA acting board chairperson Precious Sibiya said Kaseke had not been well since and that his retirement, effective from July 1 2021, followed the recommendations of the medical suitability board.

“Dr KK, as he is affectionately known, will be sadly missed in the ZTA in particular and the tourism industry as a whole both locally and beyond our borders,” Sibiya said.

“Allow me, on behalf of the board, to thank the Kaseke family, industry and all our stakeholders for the support and co-operation given both to the ZTA and Dr KK during these past two years. We would like to kindly request you to continue with your support and co-operation as we recruit a new chief executive for the organisation.”

Kaseke served ZTA as its boss from June 2005 until retirement.

Sibiya said the board was seeking a replacement.

Givemore Chidzidzi has been acting chief executive during Kaseke’s absence.