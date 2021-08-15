Zonke sings to inspire youth against abuse

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean hip-hop gospel artiste Craig Zonke has encouraged fellow musicians to create music with messages that help in shaping better societies.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, Zonke said his forthcoming five-track album titled Holy Mountain, which features Nigerian artiste Sam Udogu, addresses issues of child marriages and drug abuse.

He said the album was centred on the struggles that young people face, which exposed them to drugs.

“Through the album Holy Mountain, I have decided to be the voice of the voiceless in an attempt to address the issue of child marriages. The future of the younger generation is being affected all in the name of religion,” he said.

“The girl child is being sexually abused resulting in them failing to accomplish their dreams due to the manipulation of mindset. The future of many young girls is being ruined by religious leaders.”

Zonke said through the album, he sought to encourage young girls to be courageous and stand for their rights.

“Through my music, I am preaching to youths in the language they understand. One way or the other, this album is going to be mind-opening as music is effective in passing messages because of it being a universal language,” he said.

“As musicians, we should also do campaigns against drug abuse and early child marriages for society to be a better place. Drug abuse is usually being caused by psychological torture as many think they can escape it by using drugs.”

Zonke said tracks to be featured on his forthcoming album are Rufu, You are Still the Same, Bhachi Renyasha Ramangwana and title track Holy Mountain.