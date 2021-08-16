Zimbos in UK celebrate Heroes Day in style

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

ZIMBABWEANS living in the United Kingdom were on Sunday united through music and sport as they gathered for the Zimbabwe Heroes Day United Kingdom celebrations held in Coventry.

The event, which was meant to celebrate Zimbabwe’s fallen heroes and heroines, came a week after the local celebrations.

London-based Zimbabwean wheel spinner and entertainer King Alfred (real name Alfred Munhenga) was the headline act for the event organised by Kudzaishe Chipadza, Salome Eric and Kudzayi Makuku.

King Alfred has been making waves with the 2021 dancehall riddim christened after him.

His contribution to the local music scene is not questionable as off the turntables, he has been instrumental in providing local musicians with a platform to showcase their talents in the UK.

He has also helped a number of local singers with groceries during the COVID-19-induced lockdowns. The event also saw eight teams participating in a soccer tournament dubbed the Zimbabwe Community Shield 2021 where winners pocketed £500 in prize money.

“The idea was to bring together Zimbabweans in the United Kingdom through music and sport in commemoration of the country’s heroes. King Alfred, our go-to-person took care of the entertainment part,” he said.

Chipadza said on the sporting side, legendary goalkeeper Muzondiwa Mugadza was among the figures who watched the eight-team soccer tournament.

“It was really an exciting tournament since most of the teams had not played together in years and everyone wanted to take the trophy home. Teams involved were Manchester Warriors, Liverpool Lions, Living Waters FC, Covaz Bhora, ZimWolves FC, Rotherham, Zim Legends and Swindon/Bristol Select.

“The final was between Liverpool Lions and Manchester Warriors, with the former winning the trophy.”

Chipadza said the celebrations were graced by the UK Affirmative Action Group leadership Martin Matandirotya and Ivy Kane while Felicia Mujaidi from the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority represented embassy staff.