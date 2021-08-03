Zimbabwe has great artistic talent: Chikukwa

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

NATIONAL Gallery of Zimbabwe executive director Raphael Chikukwa says the country’s participation at the forthcoming La Biennale di Venezia exhibition, set for Venice, Italy, next year proves that there is an abundance of local talent.

Zimbabwe will be represented by Ronald Muchatuta, Kresiah Mukwazhi, Terrence Musekiwa and Wallen Mapondera at the 59th edition of this exhibition scheduled to run from May to November next year.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Chikukwa, who is also Pavilion of Zimbabwe’s Commissioner said Fadzai Muchemwa, whom he described as young and dynamic, is the country’s new Pavilion curator.

“This is our sixth edition of the Zimbabwe Pavilion at the Venice Biennale and we are proud to continue this dream project,” he said.

“The young artists at the event will shine and represent not only themselves, but Zimbabwe and the art scene at large. The continued support of the Zimbabwe Pavilion by our parent Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture is what we are proud of.”

He said they would be launching a new project called Friends of Zimbabwe Pavilion that will see collaboration with their friends who support Zimbabwe’s visibility at this global art stage.

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation minister Kirsty Coventry in a statement said the chosen artists made an impact on the global art circles by highlighting Zimbabwean society through their work.

“It is because of these trailblazing young and mature artists that Zimbabwe is viewed from a different lens as our history is critical in thought as any other nation in the world, and fearless in telling our own stories,” she said.

“The artists, selected after a rigorous talent search, are all mature, with over 10 years of practice and honing their skills and having mass appeal on the international market.”

Mukwazhi’s work is inspired by the global #Metoo movement and addresses sexual abuse in South Africa, while Mapondera addresses social relationship issues through intricate installations made from textiles, often commenting on power structures.

