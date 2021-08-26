Zim bound Electric vehicles maker expands to West Africa

BY FIDELITY MHLANGA/TAURAI MANGUDHLA

Fresh from acquiring a Zimbabwean electric vehicle car dealership, Agilitee Africa, has expanded its wings to the west African nation of Nigeria.

The company recently opened its West African operation in Nigeria, which will serve as the headquarters for the region.

“The West Africa Headquarters in Lagos will serve the entire Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) region as the company plans to sell Agilitee Nigeria and Agilitee Ghana licenses by the end of October. Agilitee plans to push EV adoption as the company is seeking to partner with regional governments in an effort to expedite the process of EV infrastructure development predominantly the charging stations for all EVs not just Agilitee,” CEO Mandla Lamba said this morning.

Agilitee prides itself for being the industry pioneer and the first African EV company to go to market, driving clean energy solutions and carbon reduction that will dominate in the next 10 years and more.

Lamba said his entity was targeting the 15 member nations in the Ecowas region.

“By the grace of God we have officially entered Nigeria through our West African Structure known as Agilitee West Africa headquartered in Lagos.We are now focusing on selling of Agilitee for the Ecowas region starting with Nigeria and Ghana.To God be the glory alone,”Lamba said.

This development came after Agilitee Africa, in May acquired 90% shareholding in the Zimbabwean EVs dealership, Zimtorque in a cash-and-share swap deal.

Zimtorque boss Tanaka Kutama has moved to join Agilitee’s parent company, Lamba Automotive, as chief operating officer.

The transaction resulted in a name change with Zimtorque being renamed Agilitee Zimbabwe (Private) Ltd.The company is set to officially unveil mobility dealerships in Harare and Bulawayo in July followed by a manufacturing plant creating 700 jobs in Zimbabwe.

The company recently spread its wings in the Southern African region after selling a dealership licence to a Swaziland private company.

Agilitee sold its licence to Clivegreen (Private) Limited, a green energy Swazi-based company to distribute electric vehicles in that southern African nation.

The company is pioneering research, importing, manufacturing, and franchising, licensing electric vehicle and ecosystems technology.

The adoption of Agilitee electric vehicles will ride on the use of green tech that include solar thus by-passing the power shortages that have become a perennial challenge in the region.

The firm in June, started installing 100 charging stations in South Africa.