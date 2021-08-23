Zim-born Crocker ties for second at Czech Masters

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

ZIMBABWE-BORN professional golfer Sean Crocker is edging towards securing his maiden win on the European Tour after finishing in a tie for second position at the Czech Masters in Prague on Sunday.

The 24-year-old rising star, who now competes under the USA flag, is son of Bulawayo-born former Zimbabwe international cricketer Gary Crocker.

The younger Crocker capped off a successful week on tour by making birdie on the 18th hole at the Albatross Golf Resort to card a two-under par 70 in the final round and finish in two way tie for second position at the Czech Masters.

Crocker finished with a four round total of 13-under 275, two shots behind first-time winner and fellow American Johannes Veerman.

Despite missing what would have been his maiden professional win, Crocker is delighted with his performance in the central Europen nation.

The Czech Masters marked a return to form for the gifted Harare-born golfer after disappointing back-to-back missed cuts at the Irish Open and the Scottish Open tournaments.

The runner up finish was also Crocker’s second top 10 finish in four starts on the European Tour after he finished in a tie for ninth position at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in July.

Crocker has been consistent this season, making the cut in 10 of the 17 starts he’s had on the European Tour this season, and is projected to move up 43 spots to 69th in the race to Dubai Standings.