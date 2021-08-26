Zifa bank on vaccine for football return

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Local football mother body Zifa officials are banking on Premier Soccer League (PSL)’s vaccination campaign programme which has seen nearly all players and officials vaccinated in their application for resumption of the Castle Larger Premiership.

The football federation believes PSL’s vaccination programme will enhance their chances of being given the greenlight to restart football which has been on suspension since May last year due to COVID 19-induced lockdowns.

Although efforts had been made to restart football in the country following the commencement of the Chibuku Super Cup, the tournament came to a screeching halt more than a month ago following a renewed surge in infection cases and deaths.

But with the league management having been encouraging clubs to have players and officials vaccinated, Zifa believes their wish to have football restart would be granted by the government soon.

“We believe PSL’s vaccination programme will help us get the greenlight to resume football. PSL has achieved almost 98% with respect to vaccination of players and officials. This alone gives us hope that we will be allowed to restart football,” Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said.

The PSL had been requesting clubs to provide players and officials’ COVID-19 certificates to attach on their application to the government for the restart of the Premiership.

The application was submitted to Zifa for onward submission to the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

The SRC has in the meantime granted permission to resume sport to only associations whose teams are engaging in international assignments.

The Warriors, who are scheduled to play South Africa in a World Cup qualifier in Harare next Friday and FC Platinum — the country’s representatives in the Caf Champions League, were allowed to train and fulfil their respective assignments.

Follow Tawanda on Twitter @Tafitawa