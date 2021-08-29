Zesa disconnects Kariba over $39m debt

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of Zesa Holdings, has notified the Kariba Municipality of its intention to disconnect power from the local authority over a $39 million debt.

The disconnection will be effected today.

In a statement yesterday, acting town clerk Godfrey Tichaona Magijani said: “The local authority has received a notice of power disconnection at all water stations from the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company with effect from August 30, 2021. The municipality owes the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company a sum of $39 million in unpaid bills.”

He attributed the failure by the municipality to settle the debt to non-payment of rates and bills by residents.

He said the local authority was owed $90 million by residents.

“The ballooning debt was a result of defaults by residents and ratepayers who have been failing to pay water bills and other council services to the tune of $90 000 000,” he said.

Kariba mayor George Masendu said: “We are working tirelessly to come up with a payment plan with ZETDC. I hope and trust that by Monday (today), we will have agreed on a payment plan to avoid disconnections. In order for us to keep honouring our payment plan, I am appealing to all our valued residents to pay their bills.”

Late last year, council offices were switched off by ZETDC and since then, council has been relying on diesel-powered generators.

