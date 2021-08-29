Zanu PF MP in soup for Auxillia ‘prostitute’ jibe

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

OUTSPOKEN Headlands Zanu PF legislator Christopher Chingosho, who was arrested on Saturday for calling First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa a prostitute after he was snubbed for an event in his constituency, is facing a further charge of pointing a gun on Chief Makoni’s wife at her homestead.

The event allegedly took place at the chief’s compound.

The chief’s wife, Redempter Gwasira, is the complainant in the matter.

Gwasira yesterday said she was not in a position to comment on the matter although she confirmed that there was chaos at Chief Makoni’s compound and that she had reported the matter at Rusape Rolice Station.

“Yes, this happened, but I am not in a position to comment over the matter since I gave my statement to police, please don’t put me in a corner,” she said

Chingosho was allegedly arrested in his constituency after the insult on Mnangagwa’s wife.

On Saturday, Auxillia was in Rusape promoting her Nharire yeMusha programme which seeks to empower parents and guardians. She also led a cook out competition for women.

“Just after the First Lady had left Chief Makoni’s compound where there was a traditional customs function and a cook out competition, Chief Makumbe (Buhera) and Chief Makoni remained behind for a meeting and, Chingosho arrived with his aides, demanding to enter the chief’s compound since he wanted to confront the First Lady on why he had not been invited to the event, but the chief’s aides refused to let him in,” a source who witnessed the incident said.

“This was when Chingosho got out of the car and pulled a gun, calling Chief Makoni’s wife a whore and Gwasira immediately phoned the First Lady and told her that after she left had Chingosho harassed her,” the source added.

“The First Lady reportedly requested Chingosho’s mobile phone number and was given. She then introduced herself, but Chingosho started hurling insults to her over the phone. A team of security agents were then dispatched, leading to Chingosho’s arrest,” the source said.

Police spokesperson Assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

