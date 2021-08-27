HomeInternationalAfricaZambia's president to begin appointing cabinet
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema receives the affidavit of Oath from Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane during the Swearing -in- Ceremony at State House
Zambia’s president to begin appointing cabinet

New Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has tweeted that he is starting to announce his cabinet – and the finance minister will be the first appointment:

Mr Hichilema won a landslide victory earlier this month, defeating incumbent President Edgar Lungu by more than a million votes.

He has promised change for Zambians, saying the struggling economy will be revived. -BBC

