Zambia’s president to begin appointing cabinet

New Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has tweeted that he is starting to announce his cabinet – and the finance minister will be the first appointment:

Good morning beloved citizens, we are doing things in a phased and coordinated manner that will yield positive results. My first Cabinet appointment is the Minister of Finance this morning. I shall keep you updated as we progress. — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) August 27, 2021

Mr Hichilema won a landslide victory earlier this month, defeating incumbent President Edgar Lungu by more than a million votes.

He has promised change for Zambians, saying the struggling economy will be revived. -BBC