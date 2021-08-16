HomeInternationalAfricaZambian President Edgar Lungu concedes defeat, congratulates President-elect Hichilema
InternationalAfricaBreaking newsSlider

Zambian President Edgar Lungu concedes defeat, congratulates President-elect Hichilema

By Newsday

-

2

Online Reporter
Zambian President Lungu says following election defeat will comply with result, ensuring peaceful transition.

Lungu said he will “comply with the constitutional provisions for a peaceful transfer of power. I would therefore like to congratulate my brother, the president-elect, Mr Hakainde Hichilema.”

Lungu was defeated by opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema who emerged as the winner in the Aug. 12 presidential election.

Hichilema won with 2,810,757 of the votes while Lungu got 1,814,201.

Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Justice Esau Chulu made the declaration in the early hours of Monday after the full and thorough scrutiny of votes from 155 out 156 constituencies.

Previous articleMalaysian PM Muhyiddin resigns as political crisis escalates

Recent Posts

Stories you will enjoy

Recommended reading

© 2021 Alpha Media Holdings. All Rights reserved.