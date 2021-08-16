Zambia opposition leader Hichilema wins presidential election

Zambia opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has emerged as the winner in the Aug. 12 presidential election, beating incumbent President Edgar Lungu.

With victory in sight, I'd like to ask for calm from our members and supporters. We voted for change for a better Zambia that's free from violence and discrimination. Let us be the change we voted for and embrace the spirit of Ubuntu to love and live together harmoniously. — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) August 15, 2021

Hichilema won with 2,810,757 of the votes while Lungu got 1,814,201.

Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Justice Esau Chulu made the declaration in the early hours of Monday after the full and thorough scrutiny of votes from 155 out 156 constituencies. – Xinhua

#Zambia President @EdgarCLungu has conceded in a letter sent to now president elect @HHichilema of @UPNDZM. Once again Zambia has shown the world the level of its democratic maturity. Peaceful transfer of power is happening for third time in history. Congratulations Zambians — Zitto MwamiRuyagwa Kabwe (@zittokabwe) August 15, 2021