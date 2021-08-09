Zambia hit by major power cut

Zambia was on Sunday hit by an almost country-wide electricity cut, the state-owned power company Zesco announced.

It blamed a “system failure” and said it was was working to ensure “all systems are restored as quickly as possible”.

Much of the country including the capital Lusaka and the Copperbelt region, which is home to the majority of Zambia’s copper mines, was without power for hours on Sunday. The mines resorted to emergency diesel power.

Zesco later said it had begun a systematic restoration of power and was investigating the cause of the loss of electricity.

Zambia mostly gets its power from hydroelectric generation and has in the past experienced power cuts due to irregular rainfall. – BBC