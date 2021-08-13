Zambia counts votes in closely fought elections

Vote counting is under way in Zambia, where millions of people cast their ballots in closely contested general and presidential elections.

Large queues formed outside many polling stations, suggesting turnout has been high.

President Edgar Lungu is seeking a second term but faces a strong challenge from the main opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema, against the background of a flagging economy.

The day passed largely peacefully, with some isolated incidents of violence.

The Zambian election commission says results are expected within 72 hours. – BBC