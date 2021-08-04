Youth showcase talent in celebrating heroes

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

AS a way of celebrating this year’s Heroes Day, the Zanu PF youth league has introduced the Heroes national talent search challenge 2021 for young creatives to showcase their talent through art.

The programme, which is open to youth between 16 and 35 years, will run under the theme “Re-living the liberation struggle through creativity”.

Zanu PF acting deputy secretary for youth affairs Tendai Chirau said the artworks should fit within the theme.

“The talent search covers a wide variety of creative disciplines, which include poetry, visual arts, creative writing (short stories and essays), music, fashion design, dance, drama and a quiz segment which will be broadcast live on national television, among others,” he said.

“Contestants will get an opportunity to win prizes on offer for their efforts, which include access to recording and marketing contracts, branded memorabilia and regalia, and event products such as video shoots, musical compilations and the national heroes special magazine.”

Chirau said this year’s activities were inspired by the need to promote artistic talent among the youth.

“Through the medium of ‘edutainment’, we aim to fuse the creativity of free-born young people in content-making, with the deep lessons to be gained from the legacy of bitter sacrifice, blood, sweat and tears, which brought us freedom, and will forever be cherished.

“Also actively inculcate the eternal values of unity, sacrifice and popular progress, which define the liberation struggle,” he said.

Chirau said submissions for the talent search would be accepted and fairly adjudicated in all the country’s 16 national languages.

