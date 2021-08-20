Yearn for Godly zeal with knowledge

By Erasmus Makarimayi

As I reminisce my own salvation and the thrust of the church as the body of Christ I’m enthralled by the zeal and determination to reach ends of the earth with the Gospel of Christ. However more captivating would be the first 1000 years of the spread of Christianity. Looking at the urgency of the apostles of the Lamb, we’re challenged to be more vigorous. Our determination should never wane because we have the ends of the world in our families, localities, communities and indeed the geographical outlying areas. Having said that, we still need to seriously consider our immediate sphere of influence.

The issue is that we may miss it if we ignore our surroundings. Jesus gave us a sobering principle in Luke 6:42, “Either how canst thou say to thy brother, Brother, let me pull out the mote that is in thine eye, when thou thyself beholdest not the beam that is in thine own eye? Thou hypocrite, cast out first the beam out of thine own eye, and then shalt thou see clearly to pull out the mote that is in thy brother’s eye.” Jesus stresses the dictum in Acts 1:8b, “and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.”

In our going out in witness and evangelism, we should always be guided by the faithful words of Apostle Paul in 1 Timothy 2:3-4, “[3] For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour; [4] Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.” While we go out in obedience to the Great Commission of evangelism, let’s be clear that we do it truthfully or scripturally. As we we go out, let us first be convinced in sincerity and conscience that we’re churning out the truth. It helps so much to be clear that we have grasped the Truth. Saul of Tarsus was busy persecuting the church and was “sincerely” in error.

We thank God the Father for His mercy who turned him into the right path and eventually gave him so much of what constitutes the New Covenant doctrine. Apostle Paul laboured so much that even Apostle Peter noted the depth of his understanding of the revelation of the Scriptures. Peter warns in 2 Peter 3:15-16, “[15] And account that the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation; even as our beloved brother Paul also according to the wisdom given unto him hath written unto you; [16] As also in all his epistles, speaking in them of these things; in which are some things hard to be understood, which they that are unlearned and unstable wrest, as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction.” If you’re patient, sincere and humble, God won’t keep the Truth away from you.

I leave you pondering on the following verses; even if it takes you years, it’s worth it. Romans 10:1-3, “[1] Brethren, my heart’s desire and prayer to God for Israel is, that they might be saved. [2] For I bear them record that they have a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge. [3] For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God.” The Amplified puts verse 4 thus, “For Christ is the end of the Law [the limit at which it ceases to be, for the Law leads up to Him Who is the fulfillment of its types, and in Him the purpose which it was designed to accomplish is fulfilled. That is, the purpose of the Law is fulfilled in Him] as the means of righteousness (right relationship to God) for everyone who trusts in and adheres to and relies on Him.”

It’s the finished/accomplished work of Jesus Christ which is salvation devoid of works. This is undeserved, unearned, unmerited and humanly unattainable favour of God. This truth is called the Grace of God, the Good News of Jesus Christ, the Glad Tidings of Jesus Christ, the Message of Christ, preaching of the Cross or the Gospel of Christ. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.