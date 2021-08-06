Veteran nationalist Jane Ngwenya dies

By Online Reporter

Liberation struggle heroine and nationalist Jane Lungile Ngwenya, has died. She was 86. Ngwenya died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo where she was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Zanu Pf politburo member Tshinga Dube confirmed the death saying the country has lost a mother.

“I can confirm that we have lost our mother and one of the oldest female politicians. She passed on yesterday night at Mater Dei hospital after being admitted for two days,” Dube said.

Ngwenya’s political career draws inspiration from founding nationalists such as the late vice president Joshua Nkomo, Benjamin Burombo, Joseph Msika , Josiah Chinamanho and the late President Robert Mugabe.

Ngwenya served as deputy minister for labour, manpower planning and welfare in the early 1980s.

More details to follow. . .