Varun enjoys business boom

BEVERAGES producer, Varun Beverages says there is good demand for its products, including the newly-launched Aquaclear bottled water, due to its world-class quality and low price.

Varun Beverages is the second largest franchise bottler of PepsiCo, with presence in many Asian and African countries, including Zimbabwe.

“Aquaclear bottled water is available in 500ml, 750ml and 1-litre packaging in Zimbabwe,” the firm said on Friday.

“The new production line set up by the company to produce bottled water Aquaclear and cordial Soul Sip has enough capacity to ensure supplies during the summer and festive season. No shortages are anticipated during the festive season. The 330ml can which is usually sold at a premium price, will now be sold at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $40, same price as 500ml Pepsi plastic bottle. The cans are available as Pepsi, Mirinda, Mountain Dew and 7UP. The 440ml cans in sparkling beverage are priced at RRP 55,” said Varun Beverages.

“The affordable price of cans will ensure a wide range of flavours and product availability to the Zimbabwean consumers during the summer and festive season. There are promotions also running on cans in a few selected outlets,” it added.

Fungai Murahwa, the vice-president of Varun Beverages Zimbabwe, added that to ensure the convenience of home consumption of the multi-serve 1-litre plastic bottle, it was priced at an affordable price of $70.

The consumer can buy two bottles of 1-litre at a price of $140 to take home two litres of their favourite beverage and three litres of the beverage by buying three bottles/three litres of their choice of flavours for just $210.

The attractive price, coupled with the convenience of take-away makes the 1-litre pack the ideal pack for home consumption. It is available in Pepsi,

Mirinda Orange, 7UP, Mountain Dew and Fruity. An additional plus is that the bottle easily fits into the domestic fridge door panel. — Varun Beverages