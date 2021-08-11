HomeInternationalAfricaUnrest and looting: Suspected instigator arrested in Free State
Unrest and looting rocked areas in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Unrest and looting: Suspected instigator arrested in Free State

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Bloemfontein, Free State, for allegedly instigating the recent unrest and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the Hawks said on Wednesday morning.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the suspect was arrested by the Hawks and Free State police crime intelligence and tactical response members on Monday.

“During the search of his body and his car, some exhibits which prompted the prosecutor to indict were found,” Mogale said.

The man has been charged with incitement to commit public violence and is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday. -TimesLIVE

