UN renews sanctions on Mali peace deal violators

The UN Security Council has renewed for a year sanctions imposed against targeted individuals and entities in Mali for obstructing the 2015 peace agreement.

The sanctions include a year-long travel ban and an asset freeze to last until 31 August next year.

They had been due to expire on Tuesday.

Those targeted are accused of involvement in planning, implementing or perpetrating acts that violate international humanitarian law, including attacks on medical or humanitarian personnel.

Human rights violations and abuses have increased significantly this year, according to the UN peacekeeping mission in the country (Minusma).

The UN Security Council requested that the UN chief include in his next report on Minusma an update on measures taken to ensure that sanctioned individuals did not benefit from any UN support in Mali.

Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was deposed as president in a military coup last August.

The military rulers in charge of a transitional administration have pledged to return the country to full civilian rule next year.