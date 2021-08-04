Uganda wins first gold in Tokyo Olympics

Peruth Chemutai became the first Ugandan woman ever to win an Olympic medal as she claimed gold in the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

The 22-year-old Uganda set a new national record as she chased down the USA’s Courtney Frerichs, who won silver at the 2017 World Championships, on the final lap and pulled away to win by 20 metres.

Kenya’s Hyvin Kiyeng had to settle for the bronze medal to go with the silver she won in the same event at the Rio Games in 2016.