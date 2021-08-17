TotalEnergiesAFCONdraw: Bafana legend backs Warriors to win Afcon

By Kevin Mapasure

Leeds and South Africa legend Lucas Radebe has backed the Zimbabwe senior men’s national football team to go all the way and win the Africa Cup of Nations at next year’s finals in Cameroon.

Radebe is one of the guests at the draw ceremony in Cameroon and after he was asked to name the team that he thinks will lift the trophy, he made the surprise pick.

He backed his assertion by pointing out how the Warriors have progressed over the years.

Before him El Hadji Diouf had opined that Senegal would win the trophy after they were losing finalists in Egypt in 2019.

While it was suggested to Radeon that Nigeria could be the favourites, he declined to put the Super Eagles on top of his list to settle for Zdravco Logarusic’s side.

“Nigeria, maybe, but I would go for Zimbabwe. They have qualified and it’s not by fluke. Zimbabwe is one of the most promising teams that we have seen,” he said triggering applause.

Zimbabwe will be playing at the finals for the fifth time but they failed to progress from the Group stages the previous three times.

In Egypt they finished with a single point following their draw with Uganda after losing to the hosts and Democratic Republic of Congo.

