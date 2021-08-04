Top South Sudan general attempts Machar ouster

A senior general in South Sudan has declared himself the leader of the country’s main opposition faction and called for the ousting of First Vice-President Riek Machar.

The Chief of Staff of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO) Lieutenant General Simon Gatwech Dual accused Mr Machar of reneging on the movement’s vision.

The announcement came after a meeting of generals of the SPLM-IO who also proposed that Gen Gatwech take over the position of first vice-president in the transitional unity government.

Gen Gatwech is no stranger to controversy and was in June reportedly dismissed by Mr Machar as the chief of the opposition forces.

But supporters of Mr Machar have dismissed his ouster saying it would not alter the current government structure.

Experts have however warned that the splinter group could derail the ongoing implementation of the 2018 peace agreement signed between Mr Machar and President Salva Kiir.

The agreement has faced numerous setbacks and its implementation is way behind schedule.

This week, MPs finally reconvened in an expanded parliament following months of delays caused by wrangles within political parties. -BBC