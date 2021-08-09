Top civilian honours for Auxillia, Nehanda

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday presented the country’s highest civilian honours posthumously to the late spirit medium, Mbuya Nehanda a few months after he also constructed a multi-million-dollar statue in her honour, confirming long held suspicions that Zimbabwe’s political leaders were deep into spiritism and occultism.

Mnangagwa’s administration is also pressing for the exhumation of the late former President Robert Mugabe’s remains that were buried at his rural home in Zvimba, using traditional chiefs to enforce the disinterment and transfer of the remains to the National Heroes Acre.

A mausoleum for Mugabe is currently being constructed at the Heroes Acre, but the late liberation war leader and Zimbabwe’s founding President’s family members told our sister publication, The Standard, at the weekend that they were not part of the arrangements.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage minister Kazembe Kazembe indicated that its construction was being handled by the Local Government ministry.

Mbuya Nehanda received the Order of the Great Zimbabwe in Diamond, which was also conferred to another spirit medium, Sekuru Kaguvi and other ancient traditional leaders for leading the first resistance against early white settlers during the First Chimurenga.

Mnangagwa conferred his wife Auxillia, and Youth minister Kirsty Coventry with the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Gold, describing them as ‘outstanding Zimbabweans.’

“As we try to match the stature and heroic achievement of our gallant heroes and heroines, the nomination and conferment for national honours and awards has been set for the first time extended to civilians,” Mnangagwa said.

Local Government minister July Moyo read the citation for Auxillia, describing her as a “unifying mother”

“As ambassador of the environment, she (Auxillia) has held awareness on the national tree planting by launching the national tree awareness programme, which saw her leading tree planting events at numerous places. Her strong Christian values have led her to the establishment of interdenominational prayers for the nation which are critical in uplifting people’s faith and hope especially in this time of COVID-19 pandemic,” Moyo said.

Coventry’s award was in recognition of her sporting excellence after she won several international swimming accolades and as a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Other living Zimbabweans that received the award included Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa church founder, Ezekiel Guti.

Those awarded with the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Silver Category included the late university vice-chancellors Walter Kamba (University of Zimbabwe), Phineas Makhurane (National University of Science and Technology), and Primrose Kurasha (Zimbabwe Open University, while others who are still alive like Ngwabi Bhebhe (Midlands State University), Hope Sadza (Women’s Univerity in Africa), Christopher James Chetsanga, Gibson Mandishona, and Joanna Girlie Moyo-Sibanda also got the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Silver Category award.

The late former Lands and Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri was awarded with the Historical Legacy award, while Maurina Msisinyana, who is still alive got the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe award.

Mnangagwa said the awards were introduced in order to match the works displayed by those who fought and died to improve the lives of Zimbabweans.

In his speech to mark Heroes Day, Mnangagwa also took a swipe at the international community for spurning his overtures.

“As we engage and re-engage, let no one think they can impose their perspectives or lecture us. The outside world should embrace who we are – our unique rich history and national realities. This is how we honour the heroes we are celebrating today,” he said.

