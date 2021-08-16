Thuli Phongolo slams rumours she is dating Master KG: ‘Please respect me’

DJ and actress Thuli Phongolo has poured cold water over rumours she is dating Master KG, saying the pair are strictly mates.

It all began after Thuli was spotted replying to award-winning and international sensation Master KG’s tweets about dating older women. After asking his followers if this is an acceptable thing to do, the former Generations: The Legacy star responded by saying “Bathong nana, of course!”.

With active imaginations running wild, some users made the assumption Thuli and Master KG are an item.

Not here for the rumour mill and gossip, Thuli shut down the rumours that she is dating the Jerusalema star.

“Apparently, I’m dating Master KG because I commented on his tweet! Guys, please respect me!” she wrote.

Thuli went on the clarify that even though she loves the musician, the two are not a couple and are just friends.

This led to much discussion about the alleged star couple, with some finding Thuli’s response to the rumours disrespectful towards Master KG.

After the backlash, the star explained she had asked for people to respect her as she is not here for people spreading “baseless rumours” about herself.

Apparently, I’m dating MasterKG because I commented on his tweet! Guys, please respect me! 🤣 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) August 15, 2021

“I mean ‘respect me’ as in stop spending baseless rumours! Hayibo nina, angisadlali!” she said.

This isn’t the first time Thuli has had to shut down dating rumours following Twitter sleuths coming up with their own conclusions about her moves. Last year, Thuli and former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane were linked in speculation.

