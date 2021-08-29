Tellah uses clothing brand to push music

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

IN an effort to market music to a wider audience, rising Highfield-based hip-hop artiste Tellmore “Tellah C4G” Rwakatiwana has decided to incorporate his C4G customised clothing brand into his music.

İn an interview with Newsday Life & Style, Tellah C4G said the apparels include T-shirts, hoodies, jackets and caps.

“I am currently pushing my recent extended play titled Mbaura through selling my branded garbs to make my name and work known out there through my brand,” he said.

“I believe this move would help in making my music popular. I am happy that the fans are giving a positive response and the brand is growing as people are getting to know me better.”

Tellah said he was passion driven and this has kept his dreams alive since 2015 when he launched his professional career.

“Most ghetto youths encounter financial problems which is a very huge challenge, but we always conquer. It was very hard for me, but I keep on trying,” he said.

“I have been working hard to grow my career. I have worked with different producers like Souljah Man.

“My music talent is consistently cited as the king of all genres.”

Teller C4G said he desired to collaborate with top musicians in the hip-hop industry.

“I have released four tracks, Top baller, Mashwede, Ginger and Dreams. The song Top Baller talks about the fancy lifestyle we as ghetto youths wish to live while on the track Dreams I was trying to put out my dreams out there, motivating youths that they can also keep their dreams despite the dire situation of our country,” he said.

“I would love to work with famous artistes like Takura, T Gonzi, Holy Ten and dancehall stars Poptain and Nutty O. At the moment I am working on a love song with Angelo Pablo titled Maiwe bhowa.”

Teller C4G has encouraged fellow artistes to be focused and pursue their dreams.

“Up-and-coming artistes must stay focused and true to themselves. They must keep chasing their dreams despite criticism,” he said.

