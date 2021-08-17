Teen awards call for partners

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

ORGANISERS of Midlands Teen Arts Awards (MTAA), that seek to promote creative young artists, is looking for individuals interested in partnering them for this year’s second edition set for December 4 in Gweru.

The awards, that will recognise creative youths and embrace different talent, will run under the theme: Celebrating and Understanding Youth Culture Through Art.

MTAA founder and chairperson Farai Chigumbu told NewsDay Life & Style that this year’s edition of the awards will be unique as they will celebrate all the youths who have been working hard in difficult times.

“We are calling upon individuals, organisations and companies which are willing to partner with us for this year’s edition to get in touch,” he said.

Chigumbu said the submission period for this year would be longer than that of the last edition.

“As per our observation we have seen that in our last edition we did not give artists enough time to submit their art, therefore, we decided to rectify that.

“Nominations open from September 1 to October 15 and the nominees will be announced on November 5,” he said.

“All youths in Zimbabwe aged between 13 to 24 years are invited to send their art for the awards.

“As MTAA will also give room to other youths in the country to participate in the awards’ special category.

