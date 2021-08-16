Tanto Wavie fuses hip-hop with sungura

BY TATENDA CHITAURO

CHITUNGWIZA-BORN rapper Shingirai “Tanto Wavie” Makaza has fused hip-hop and sungura on his latest album titled Sungura Museve.

Songs on the album are making waves on different digital platforms such as YouTube, SoundCloud, and Audiomack.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Tanto Wavie described his latest sound as Trapsu, (hip-hop and sungura).

“Being the initiator of such a new genre, I aspire to make it on the international music scene and be recognised for my creativity,” he said.

“It is every artiste’s wish to make it big on the international scene and through this sound, I am optimistic that I will make it and raise the country’s flag high by fusing hip-hop and sungura.”

Tanto Wavie said through his sound, he sought to take his music beyond the borders.

“Sungura has been coined as one of the country’s best genres. It is known worldwide that it originated from Zimbabwe, so fusing it with hip-hop, which originates from the West, is like conjoining the country with the rest of the world,” he said.

“Zimbabwe’s genres are not inferior to other countries’ genres. It can stand firm among other top genres. So, we are putting it at that level.”

Tanto Wavie became famous among hip-hop fanatics about two years ago after the release of his plug-in track John Chibadura, a special dedication to the late singer who was popularly known as Mr Chitungwiza.

The singer said he was not into “bubblegum” music and promised his fans creativity they would enjoy for a long time.

Despite a bumpy musical journey, Tanto Wavie said he was grateful to be where he is as a result of determination and perseverance even though odds were stacked against him.