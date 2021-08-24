Talentboi gears up to launch debut album

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

GWERU- BASED upcoming musician Henry Augustine Musingarabwi will on September 1 drop Takunge Tayedzerwa Zvinonaka Zvauaya, his debut album being produced by Zimbabwe MTJ.

Popularly known as Talentboi in the showbiz circles, the singer told NewsDay Life & Style, that his music is inspired by contemporary multi-award-winning singer Jah Prayzah.

“I started my musical career in August 2020. I have composed almost 30 songs and now ready to release my first album that I expect to touch the hearts of many,” he said.

“I have been facing many challenges as a musician, among them sponsorship and marketing of my music. The COVID -19 pandemic has also made life unbearable not only for artists whose works are to entertain the mass at large”

Talentboi said he was once a footballer who had to quit football in 2020 and ventured into music after he sustained a knee injury.