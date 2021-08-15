Talent Africa auditions open

BY SHARON SIBINDI

INTERNATIONAL Music African Academy, the organisers of Talented Africa continental competition have announced that this year’s regional open auditions will start in October with finals scheduled for South Africa.

Launched last year, Talented Africa is aimed at bringing peace and promoting social cohesion among Africans in South Africa.

International Music African Academy chief executive Anthony Kabugo Nyanzi told NewsDay Life & Style that the competition has opened for registration of nominees.

“We call upon everyone who is confident to represent their country’s flag, while doing something good for themselves to register for auditions and stand a chance to win R1 million.

“We shall start with our regional open auditions from October and those that won’t be able to make it to these set up stages, will be allowed to audition online due to COVID-19,” he said.

Nyanzi said judges would select the top 20 from every region for quarter finals that would be trimmed to top 10 for semifinals and top five for finals which is scheduled to take three months.

“We have four different stages divided according to the regional level, stage 1 in Uganda East, stage 2 in Nigeria West, stage 3 in Zimbabwe South/Central, stage 4 in South Africa for the semi and finals,” he said.

“Talented Africa management will give the first priority to five most unique and talented individuals from every region.

“These will be provided with accommodation and flight tickets.”

Nyanzi said the judging panel comprised the likes of DJ Pius from Rwanda, Albert Nyathi from Zimbabwe, Zahara from South Africa and Farai Pascal (host).”