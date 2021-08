Online Reporter

Former Bikita West legislator and businessman, Munyaradzi Kereke has been granted Z$500,000 bail pending appeal by the Supreme Court judge Justice Hlekani Mwayera against conviction and a 14-year prison sentence for raping his niece at gun point.

Kereke was convicted in 2016 and has been fighting both his conviction and sentence for the past five years.

More to follow…