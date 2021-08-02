Sungura Masters recruits new dancer

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

POPULAR Bulawayo dance crew, Sungura Masters has been on a drive to enhance its craft and dance skills, leading to the engagement of a top drummer and an award-winning female dancer.

The dance crew has collaborated with sungura singer Alick Macheso’s former top drummer Obert Gomba on a song to be released this month. They have also recruited award-winning dancer Freda Thandi Nhamo.

Leader of the dance group Masotha Nzou told NewsDay Life & Style that the beat on their collaboration with Gomba was based on their dance moves.

“We are working on a new project where we are recording the instrumental beat for our dance moves. Probably no dance group has ever recorded an instrumental beat for their dance,” he said.

“We are happy to be working with the best drummer in Zimbabwe (Gomba), who is a former Orchestra Mberikwazvo member, on the project.”

Nzou said they were honoured to be working with a talented dancer in the mould of Nhamo.

“Extending the expendables, the recruitment of Thandi from Harare, who is one of the best rhumba dancers in Zimbabwe is intended at enhancing our dance skills,” he said.

“We appreciate this opportunity of working with the best female dancer in Zimbabwe and we are hoping that this will change a lot of things in our group in teams of performance”.

Nhamo said she had been accorded a great opportunity to showcase her talent.

“I am trying new and different things from being a solo act, I just thought if we combine the Sungura Masters and Thandie brand we can create something big and strong,” she said.

