Songs of Lozikeyi set for recording

BY SHARON SIBINDI

BULAWAYO-BASED musical group, Songs of Lozikeyi, is set for studio recording.

Songs of Lozikeyi is a group of Bulawayo artistes that was formed during this year’s Bulawayo Arts Festival (BAF).

Nhimbe Trust executive director Josh Nyapimbi in a statement said the production was written by Noma “Lady Tshawe” Damasane and Thabani Moyo.

“Songs of Lozikeyi celebrates the powerful Queen Lozikeyi Dlodlo, senior wife of the great King Lobengula and later Queen Regent of the Ndebele people, warrior queen of the 1896 Anglo-Ndebele war, champion of women and justice,” he said.

“With vibrant performances in song, dance and poetry, the production features 21 acclaimed artistes from Bulawayo, working together to create a vivid musical tribute and celebrate the life and history of the great queen.”

Nyapimbi, who is also the project’s executive producer, said the recording would involve part of the original cast and others — lead singers Thandy Dhlana and Nomathamsanqa “Nkwali” Mkwananzi, poets Sithandazile Dube, and Thandokuhle Sibanda, Prince Joel Nyoni (guitar), Obey Mudiwa (drums), Paul Maseko (bass), Mthabisi Moyo (guitar), Gomez Dube (percussion), Vuyile Qongo (saxophone), and Laura Ngwenya on backing vocals.

“We believe the music will cut a niche on the world stage both live and digitally,” he said.

Chairman of the Queen Lozikeyi Trust, Sihlangu Dlodlo said it was high time the queen, who assumed leadership after the king disappeared, was celebrated as a national heroine. Nkwali said being a part of the Songs of Lozikeyi production was a great honour.

“I have learnt a lot from the time we started working on the production, and now I am looking forward to getting into the recording studio, trying out new things,

working with different artistes from my city.”

