Soldier killed in love triangle

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A SOLDIER, Clemence Moyo was on July 25 allegedly stabbed to death by two Kadoma men during a fight over a bar lady.

The issue came out yesterday when the accused, Silas Siyamusimbe and Johanese Twalidi appeared before Bindura magistrate Shingirai Mutiro, who did not ask them to plead for a murder charge. He remanded them in custody to today.

Prosecutor Tafadzwa Vhore alleged that on July 25, Moyo went to a bar in Kadoma around 7pm where he proposed love to Lydia Zhou, a bar lady.

Zhou turned down Moyo’s proposal.

Later, the two suspects arrived, and pushed Moyo away.

This resulted in a scuffle, leading to Siyamusimbe stabbing Moyo with a broken beer bottle on the neck, killing him on the spot.

