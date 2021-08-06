Sigauke appointed ZNA commander

By Silence Mugadzaweta

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has named Lieutenant General David Sigauke as the new Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) commander.

The position fell vacant following the death of Lieutenant General Edzayi Chimonyo last month after a long battle with cancer.

Sigauke has been in an acting capacity since Chimonyo’s death.

Prior to his appointment, Sigauke was a major-general and Chief of Staff. He was promoted to the rank of major general on December 18, 2017.

Chimonyo assumed command of the ZNA in 2018 after the promotion of General Philip Valerio Sibanda to Commander of the Defence Forces.

He played a crucial role together with late army generals, Perrance Shiri and Sibusiso Moyo in the November 2017 coup that deposed the late former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

Chimonyo described the coup that toppled Mugabe as a “people’s operation whose main objective was to arrest potentially volatile, economic and political situations in the country”.

“Operation Restore Legacy was an unprecedented miracle that saw millions of Zimbabweans from all walks of life coming out marching against former President Mugabe and his wife Grace, including the G40,” Chimonyo said in 2018.

Major General Kazirai Tazira takes over as Chief of Staff (General Staff).