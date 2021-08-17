Sibanda quits Bosso

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Highlanders goalkeeper and captain Ariel Sibanda has dropped a bombshell after announcing that he is leaving the club.

Sibanda broke the news on a social media post but did not elaborate where he is moving to.

The post comes amid reports Sibanda is not the only one on his way out of the club with players and the technical team having last recieved their salaries in May.

“I feel very sad now as i have to leave the club that i love,i would have loved to say goodbye to a fully packed BF but um grateful to everyone who loved and supported me during my 13years with the club.i wish the team a very good season when the league resumes,” reads the post on Sibanda’s Facebook account.

