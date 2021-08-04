Series premiere shelved as actors test positive to COVID-19

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

BULAWAYO-BASED film production house, Creative Minds Talent House (CMTH) board members-cum-actors have tested positive to COVID-19, a development that has led to the postponement of the premiere of their forthcoming teenage series titled The Secret, NewsDay Life & Style has learnt.

The series, meant to promote Xhosa culture, is now set to premiere in December.

CMTH director and founder Bukhosi Tshuma confirmed the developments yesterday, saying he tested positive to COVID-19 two weeks ago.

“The much-anticipated The Secret series will not be released soon because I tested positive to COVID-19 together with our manager Kadmiel Chistiga.

“Things did not go well for our cast, so we will take time before we premiere the series,” he said.

“I am a little disappointed, but God works wonders. We got a good executive director who I believe will take the drama to greater heights.”

He added: “Well, delayed food is always great, fans must expect nothing but a Netflix series. I want to thank people for the support they have shown us.”

Tshuma said the film was shot in Mbembesi as they sought to promote artists in that area by giving them a platform to expose their talents.

CMTH production manager Isheanopa Mateke said although they postponed the premiere of the series because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they would shoot a short film for their fans.

