Schools reopening: ‘we have been ambushed‘- PTUZ

By Kudakwashe Pembere

Owing to the devastating effects of Covid19, the ministry of primary and secondary education has amended the 2021 school calendar leaving pupils to learn for only 139 school days until 17 December.

#PostCabinetBriefing

Schools will re-open on 30 August 2021 for examination classes and on 6 September 2021 for non-examination classes. Intercity and intracity transportation for learners will be allowed during this period. pic.twitter.com/d0Ih9Ziphw — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) August 25, 2021

The truth is while school was supposed to start any time it was better for gvt to engage.There are serious issues of teachers who don’t have bus fare(lncapacitated) others are waiting to be vaccinated. It seems gvt enjoys starting fights with its workers.We love our jobs. pic.twitter.com/dVkp4wVLXU — Raymond Majongwe (@RMajongwe) August 26, 2021

The adjustment to the calendar follows a recent cabinet announcement that schools will reopen on August 30, 2021 for exam classes while non-exam classes will open on September 6.

Schools were closed in June as a Covid-19 containment measure after the country recorded a spike in infections and death owing to the third wave.

Meanwhile, the Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) said the government has ambushed parents and teachers a situation that is likely to have serious implications on

“Parents, teachers and learners have all been ambushed. Who has a stash of money just lying around to be used for fees or bus fare back to work? Government may be ready, but no-one else is. The so-called salary was used up around pay day for everyone. Anyone listening?” PTUZ said on the micro blogging site, Twitter.

Parents, teachers and learners have all been ambushed. Who has a stash of money just lying around to be used for fees or bus fare back to work. Gvt may be ready, but no-one else is. The so-called salary was used up around pay day for everyone. Anyone listening? @nickmangwana — PTUZ_Official (@ProgressiveOf) August 26, 2021

“Rate iripa 170 , teachers vakahora an average of 18000rtgs which is 105usd ndirikumusha kuBikita kutindidzoke kuchikoro kuHurungwe kuchirarira kuchikoro nekukwira kwakaita transport pay yangu irikuperera muHarare.” Gvt has indicated left and turned right. @taundoro @Fadziei pic.twitter.com/zVNeByOD5u — Raymond Majongwe (@RMajongwe) August 25, 2021

Vaccination for teachers open in March. Why didn't you get your members vaccinated? Everyone is getting vaccinated now, why aren't they getting vaccinated? Unions are a problem. They should be banned. U love silly activism. https://t.co/Jlp1z1cZuu — Kudzai Mutisi (@KMutisi) August 26, 2021

PTUZ secretary general Raymond Majongwe echoed the same sentiments saying the government move is ill-advised since there is no confirmation that all teachers have been vaccinated.

“So which term is this, 2 or 3? When are the schools closing? How much fees is to be paid?It shows lack of coordination in gvt. Education should have done all this before this announcement.”- People are asking me now. Ndovapindura Kuti kudii? @taundoro come here pic.twitter.com/Zn0S8odZ2J — Raymond Majongwe (@RMajongwe) August 25, 2021

“The truth is while school was supposed to start any time it was better for the government to engage. There are serious issues of teachers who don’t have bus fare (incapacitated) others are waiting to be vaccinated. It seems the government enjoys starting fights with its workers. We love our jobs,” Majongwe said.

Cabinet is advising that schools will re-open on 30 August 2021 for examination classes and 6 September 2021 for non-examination classes. — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) August 25, 2021

Gvt. called on teachers as Frontline workers to be vaccinated Five months ago? If there are any teachers who are still not vaccinated its surely a case of vaccine scepticism. Gvt. cannot allow schools to remain closed. Teachers have been at home for months and getting paid. — Aleck Ncube (@aleckncube) August 26, 2021