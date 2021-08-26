SA’s ruling ANC offices shut as workers go on strike

Workers of South Africa’s ruling party across the country are due to begin a strike on Thursday.

The Africa National Congress (ANC) said in a statement late on Wednesday they had received a notice from their staff that they would go on strike for grievances including “late payments of salaries”.

It added that all its offices would be shut and that it would continue to engage with the staff over the matter.

The party has been battling with a cash crisis for months, and the strike comes after it notified workers that their salaries for July and August would be delayed. – BBC