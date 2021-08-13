Sanef urges govt to respect freedom of press

By Online Reporter

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) has expressed concern over the refusal by Zimbabwe’s High Court to temporarily release Hopewell Chin’ono’s passport to allow him attend the Nat Nakasa Awards Gala where he was scheduled to deliver a keynote address tomorrow.

Chin’ono applied for the release of his passport on August 6 and the court acknowledged the urgency of the matter, but delayed making a ruling until his date and time of travel passed.

SANEF disappointed by the Zimbabwe High Court’s role in the failure to grant journalist Hopewell Chin’ono permission to travel https://t.co/5zV6ocJhoC — SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) August 13, 2021

In a statement, (SANEF) urged the government to acknowledge and respect the constitutional rights of journalists, arguing that an independent press is at the heart of any democracy.

The South African National Editor’s Forum @SAEditorsForum issued this statement responding to the High Court’s failure to rule in an application made by my lawyer @DougColtart last week Friday requesting the release of my passport in order to attend a journalism ceremony in SA. pic.twitter.com/KBZd3vklP5 — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) August 13, 2021

“It is regrettable that Chin’ono continues to be a victim of the Zimbabwean government’s political persecution. Journalism is not a crime, and journalists should not be treated like common criminals for practicing their craft.

I am saddened to let you know that I won’t be able to attend the Nat Nakasa Awards gala tomorrow in South Africa after the High Court of Zimbabwe failed to make a ruling on my application to have my passport released. My lawyers have advised me not to make any further comments. pic.twitter.com/pXC2NPpf7e — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) August 13, 2021

“The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) is disappointed by the failure of the Zimbabwean High Court to hand over the passport of renowned journalist Hopewell Chin’ono. Chin’ono was due to travel to Johannesburg where he was to deliver a keynote address at the Nat Nakasa Awards Gala dinner on Saturday 14 August 2021. Chin’ono was supposed to have travelled out of Harare today to attend the SANEF-organised awards,” SANEF said.

It's sad 2 hear that @daddyhope failed 2 travel to SA where he ws supposed to be a Guest Speaker at the Editors Forum after the HC failed to deliver a ruling on his application for temporary release of his passport. The pain of fighting dictatorship. U become a prisoner. Painful — HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) August 13, 2021

SANEF also urged regional block, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to pressure Zimbabwe’s government saying the persecution of journalists was unjust as they should be allowed to do their work freely.

#Zimbabwe: Persecuted journalist @daddyhope is due to be the keynote speaker at the @SAEditorsForum’s Nat Nakasa Award for Courageous Journalism. He’s applied to court for the release of his passport to travel to Johannesburg. He awaits a decision. Now it’s threats of arrest. — CPJ Africa (@CPJAfrica) August 13, 2021

“We continue to call on the regional body, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to exert pressure on Zimbabwe to allow journalists to do their work without any fear of intimidation and persecution. Fifty-six years later, there are still journalists on our continent who are being jailed, harassed, and even killed for reporting on the atrocities, the human rights abuses, and corruption in their countries,” SANEF said.

It’s bad enough that Hopewell Chin’ono still awaits a court order fo his passport to be released, but it would be a spectacular own goal if #Zimbabwe-an authorities re-arrest him. Those who know the history of Nat Nakasa under apartheid, will appreciate the irony in all of this. — Angela Quintal (@angelaquintal) August 13, 2021

Added SANEF: “We reiterate the call by the regional body, the Southern African Editors Forum for SADC governments to abolish all draconian laws and align themselves with international standards. This will enable journalists to operate in a free environment without fear of their lives when doing their jobs.”