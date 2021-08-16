Sadc congratulates Zambia’s Hichilema electoral victory…as Lungu concedes defeat

By Sizalokuhle Ncube

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has congratulated Zambia’s President-elect Hakainde Hichilema for winning the August 12 presidential elections.

Hichilema polled 2,810,757 votes against out-going President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s 1,814,201.

STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR MOKGWEETSI ERIC KEABETSWE MASISI, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA & CHAIRPERSON OF THE SADC ORGAN ON POLITICS, DEFENCE AND SECURITY ON THE 12TH AUGUST 2021 GENERAL ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA. https://t.co/IrS7Wvnvlx @DrTaxs @sardcnet pic.twitter.com/E8qGPBlnEX — SADC Secretariat (@SADC_News) August 16, 2021

SADC organ on politics, defense and security chairman, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi said Zambia has set an example by consolidating democracy through peaceful elections although isolated and sporadic isolated cases of violence were reported.

I had a meeting with President Lungu this afternoon in the presence of Presidents Banda, Koroma and Kikwete. The latter two were part of the AU observer mission for the just ended election. pic.twitter.com/vNM3n0ZuA9 — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) August 16, 2021

“On behalf of the SADC Region, I wish to congratulate the people of Zambia for consolidating democracy in their country and the region through peaceful elections. Notwithstanding, there were reported isolated and sporadic acts of violence that are regrettable,” Masisi said.

I would like to congratulate my brother, the president-elect, HE, Mr Hakainde Hichilema for becoming the 7th president. Let me also congratulate all those who participated in this general election and won at various levels. To those who did not, there is always another time. — Edgar Chagwa Lungu (@EdgarCLungu) August 16, 2021

“SADC remained seized with the developments in the Republic of Zambia, and engaged key stakeholders throughout the process, and noted that despite immense pressure from these highly competitive General Elections, political stakeholders were generally satisfied that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) was able to discharge its functions professionally.”

Masisi said the regional block encouraged all election-related disputes to be directed to and be dealt with through appropriate legal means. This came after President Lungu conceded defeat following Hichilema’s landslide victory.

Lungu said he will “comply with the constitutional provisions for a peaceful transfer of power. I would therefore like to congratulate my brother, the President-Elect, Mr Hakainde Hichilema.”

Zambian elections were held on August 12, 2021 to elect the President and the National Assembly.