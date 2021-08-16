HomeJust InSadc congratulates Zambia's Hichilema electoral victory...as Lungu concedes defeat
Just InLocal News

Sadc congratulates Zambia’s Hichilema electoral victory…as Lungu concedes defeat

By Newsday

-

2

By Sizalokuhle Ncube
The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has congratulated Zambia’s President-elect Hakainde Hichilema for winning the August 12 presidential elections.

Hichilema polled 2,810,757 votes against out-going President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s 1,814,201.

SADC organ on politics, defense and security chairman, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi said Zambia has set an example by consolidating democracy through peaceful elections although isolated and sporadic isolated cases of violence were reported.

“On behalf of the SADC Region, I wish to congratulate the people of Zambia for consolidating democracy in their country and the region through peaceful elections. Notwithstanding, there were reported isolated and sporadic acts of violence that are regrettable,” Masisi said.

“SADC remained seized with the developments in the Republic of Zambia, and engaged key stakeholders throughout the process, and noted that despite immense pressure from these highly competitive General Elections, political stakeholders were generally satisfied that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) was able to discharge its functions professionally.”

Masisi said the regional block encouraged all election-related disputes to be directed to and be dealt with through appropriate legal means. This came after President Lungu conceded defeat following Hichilema’s landslide victory.

Lungu said he will “comply with the constitutional provisions for a peaceful transfer of power. I would therefore like to congratulate my brother, the President-Elect, Mr Hakainde Hichilema.”

Zambian elections were held on August 12, 2021 to elect the President and the National Assembly.

Previous articleUS forces to fight DR Congo militants

Recent Posts

Stories you will enjoy

Recommended reading

© 2021 Alpha Media Holdings. All Rights reserved.