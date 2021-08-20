SA provides assessment window for Loga

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarušić this weekend has an opportunity to further assess a number of players ahead of the World Cup qualifiers next month as the DStv Premiership in South Africa gets underway.

Attacking midfielder Khama Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs are away to TS Galaxy tomorrow at Mbombela Stadium.

Billiat’s 2020/21 season was marred by injuries, but fired warning shots last weekend in the MTN8 quarterfinals when Amakhosi lost in a penalty shootout to champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kuda Mahachi and defender Onismor Bhasera are also in action today as their side SuperSport United face Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium.

Bhasera will have it tough in the Warriors fold where he competes with England-based Brendan Galloway and Jordan Zemura and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Devine Lunga.

Newly-promoted Sekhukhune United have most of the Zimbabweans in their squad as they grabbed veteran midfielder Willard Katsande, former Caps United’s Blessing Sarupinda, Talent Chawapiwa and Charlton Mashumba. They also have veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini in their books.

Sekhukhune take on Chippa United today at Makhulong Stadium in their first game in the top league.

Lunga’s Mamelodi Sundowns played Amazulu yesterday.

Butholezwe Ncube, a midfielder in the Warriors’ ranks, plays for AmaZulu. Ishmael Wadi, another target for the Warriors recently joined GladAfrica Championship side JDR Stars. Other players on the Warriors radar are Thabani Kamusoko and Kevin Moyo, who ply their trade in Zambia.