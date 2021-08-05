Rwanda, Mozambican forces take control of strategic city in insurgency-hit region

Reports from Mozambique indicate that Rwandan and Mozambican forces are now in full control of the key base of Awasse after repulsing the retreating Islamic State-linked insurgency in Cabo Delgado, the northernmost province of Mozambique.

Confirmed reports however indicate that Awasse substation was destroyed by the retreating insurgents.

On Tuesday, August 3, a delegation including top Mozambican military officials and senior officers of the joint forces from Rwanda, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and some journalists visited the Awasse substation and found that the main transformer, the reactor, the circuit breakers, the control room, and the emergency generator were destroyed by insurgents as they fled.

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on July 25, said the country’s military is gaining ground against the retreating Islamic State-linked insurgency in Cabo Delgado.

Nyusi was addressing the nation on operations against the terrorists, two weeks after Kigali, at the request of Maputo, deployed 1,000 troops to Cabo Delgado to help fight the terrorists, stabilise the area and restore the authority of the state.

Rwandan troops were sent to work closely with Mozambique Armed Defence Forces (FADM) and forces from SADC, in the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado.

Rwandan and Mozambican forces have already moved into offensive and defensive positions in some areas of Cabo Delgado and even engaged and repulsed the insurgents, according to reports. – The New Times Rwanda