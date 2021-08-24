Rooibos industry receives Protection Designation of Origin certificate

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to South Africa has handed over a certificate to the Rooibos industry recognising its registration for Protection Designation of Origin (PDO) in the EU.

Rooibos is the first African product to receive this designation, meaning that it will have the same protection that Champagne or Port wine has.

A PDO identifies and links a product to a region, associating its quality and reputation to that area.

Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, says this will lead to greater product recognition and demand, as well as job creation.

“Of course this is great news for the 8000 people who work in this industry. It is really great news for the added value in agro-processing industry which is thousands and thousands of more jobs. And of course, it is a recognition of a product unique to this region. The rooibos product and for me, it is an honour to be here as it is for the rooibos industry to receive this certificate,” says Winde. – SABC