Roki and Kofi collabo: Fans react to the new song ‘Patati Patata’

By Newsday

The much-anticipated hit from Roki featuring Koffi Olomide and Ray Vanny was released today. As at 19:20 today, the song had 244,584 views Passion Java Records YouTube channel.

The song was produced by multi-talented Oskid at Passion Java Records. Passion Java has hinted on more collaborations that will feature Roki and other international artists. “Who can be the next project Roki ft Diamond or ft Burna Boy?” Java hinted on his YouTube channel.

Below are some of the reactions from fans across divide:

