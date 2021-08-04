Roki and Kofi collabo: Fans react to the new song ‘Patati Patata’

The much-anticipated hit from Roki featuring Koffi Olomide and Ray Vanny was released today. As at 19:20 today, the song had 244,584 views Passion Java Records YouTube channel.

The song was produced by multi-talented Oskid at Passion Java Records. Passion Java has hinted on more collaborations that will feature Roki and other international artists. “Who can be the next project Roki ft Diamond or ft Burna Boy?” Java hinted on his YouTube channel.

Below are some of the reactions from fans across divide:

Roki ft Koffi Olomide & Rayvanny – Patati Patata… and yes they got to rock some #byBAKARI Print Jackets🎉🙏🏽🙏🏽

Made In Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/9ucz56wzTB — #ByBakari™ (@by_BAKARI) August 4, 2021

The song died before it was even heard😂😂😂 It is probably the most expensive music production in Zimbabwe, but because one name was mentioned in this song, yatofa yakarodha.😂😂😂 More importantly, it shows you how citizens hate tyranny and Corruption. Folks are suffering💔 pic.twitter.com/aMb2HDDrVz — Hopewell Chin’ono Today (@daddyhope) August 4, 2021

Me after listening to the Roki ft Koffie song👇 pic.twitter.com/VrI4hj82BB — Mukomana weHuku (@maxhobber) August 4, 2021

No level headed person will like that Roki & Koffi song🚮 pic.twitter.com/hk1K28hN0z — Egypt Dzinemunhenzva (@EDzinemunhenzva) August 4, 2021

I loved Simon Chimbetu but it was really sad seeing him evaporating because of his association with ZANU. From the heights of Pane Asipo to a muffled flop in Panorama 2. Kofi Olomide & Roki, have just marked their graves, at least in Zim! Mnangagwa is a rotten brand! — Freeman (@freemanchari) August 4, 2021

Cha Koffi na Roki ndochatirikutotamba paChristmas. People just hate the Zanu bit but that song is 🔥🔥. Akabhadharirwawo Roki veduwe, we can’t hate a song for things beyond his control — Thabi (@MwanaWachihera) August 4, 2021

Roki Chibaba‼️ Thank you @PassionJavaRec for bring Koffi. Click link below and watchhttps://t.co/jP4u6nzOGA pic.twitter.com/qWUP6brSWf — 🇿🇼 ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) August 4, 2021

Was watching the Roki Koffi Olomide video on YouTube, I abruptly closed the laptop at 1:43 minutes when Koffi shouts " ED Mnangagwa" Nonsense! — Solomon Harudzibwi (@S_Harudzibwi) August 4, 2021

The irony of choosing to shoot a video in squalor conditions in what looks like a squatter whilst hailing the people responsible for such poverty .More like poverty tourism with a shade of ignorance as toppings. Roki and Koffi ma streets arikuti hazviko pic.twitter.com/Q5bCfRX26K — Rukudzo Kahlari (@SankaraZW) August 4, 2021

Speedy recovery Roki , lesson learnt Muporofita wenhema anopedza career pic.twitter.com/OyiKgN7Jhi — Samia SuluhuHassan “Junior”🇿🇼 (@faloe) August 4, 2021

Get back with your Ex or listen to Roki ft Kofi song??? — Tino$ (@TinotendaMachi6) August 4, 2021

Let's make noise about our own artist: if you Zimbo, Comment Roki and follow everyone who likes your comment: lets go!!!!!!!!!!!!!🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼 #Roki pic.twitter.com/BAPqano6ub — MutovoW (@MutovoW) August 3, 2021

😂that doesn’t sound like Roki though haaa i hope vakutiitusa https://t.co/9hyPnpDr1y — Dziva Save🦈 (@Bibaz23) August 4, 2021

[7/29, 12:49 PM] Roki: Hi there the song with Koffi drops in a few hours we need your support

[7/29, 12:49 PM] Vee: ohk Vaya vaiti chanonoka I hope mune data Roki and Koffi song dropping tomorrow at 10am🔥🔥🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/JvBxrL0SYi — Vee weDecor (@VeeVee028) July 29, 2021

This shows how people feel about mixing music with politics. Roki aitiswa naJava pic.twitter.com/Sf7VFo6vT6 — 𝔖𝔭𝔬𝔦𝔩𝔢𝔡 𝔔𝔲𝔢𝔢𝔫 (@Queenmtamba) August 4, 2021

So , Kofi Olomide just came all the way from DRC to say "ed number 1, passion Java and Aaaaagh" till the song ends. Does he really know what that means to Roki and his resurrecting career? pic.twitter.com/FriEfu7V9m — Munashe O'brian Gutu🇿🇼 (@barrister_gutu) August 4, 2021

I was willing to give this Roki and Koffi song a chance but the moment I heard ED Mna….#roki pic.twitter.com/RNL6YCmRlY — a 5 but am funny (@Vinniiie_) August 4, 2021

Finished listening to Roki's song ft Kofi Olomide

🤣🤣🤣 I know muchapopota henyu nerimwe line so — Bheki from Bolt🇩🇯 (@ThaRealMaf) August 3, 2021

Roki has jus reversed all the progress he had made in his career come back. Reminds me of Tambaoga, Andy Brown etc. — Tafie🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@taf_maks) August 4, 2021

Roki is a former big brother africa contestant and one of the most recognisable artists in Zimbabwe. And after his song caught fire a month ago and is on 2.8 million right now, he is obviously hot right now. https://t.co/biYqjw1g8A — larry kwirirayi 🎙 (@kwirirayi) August 4, 2021

Last followed Koffi's music kuprimary, Roki made his last hit over 6 years ago, Rayvanny taisamuziva yet taendeswa kuYouTube kunovanzwa. Passion Java is exploiting the marketing gap that was in Zim music very well. — Sir Pluto (@plutothe1) August 4, 2021

After listening to Roki ft Koffi… I can safely say hakuna munhu anga mutse chitunha — Abisha McAbel (@MrMcabel) August 4, 2021

Koffi : Big Up ED Roki : pic.twitter.com/x36JcgDskC — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) August 4, 2021

I love #Roki’s music and his come back was proving to be the best thing in 2021. I also don’t blame him for the ED chant cz it clearly was not him who was pulling the strings. Therefore I will support him until he leaves Java pic.twitter.com/Mh1g91v5CF — Afumukazi_#Royalty👸🏾🇿🇼🇦🇪 (@f_mwaleh) August 4, 2021

At this moment roki was just thinking kut jahman ava varkut Ed number 1 Vanoziva here kut ndogona kungopera pic.twitter.com/YGYkGvGuuX — Zimbo Girl 🇿🇼⭐️ (@i_am_Shex) August 4, 2021

Shanje, Roki wapisa, his song wl soon break records. You no more need live audiences to market yourself but social media such as YOU Tube etc wl do that for you. Roki chibabest. https://t.co/JoEeibkJar — Charega (@Charega1) August 4, 2021

I think you're making such a big deal out of nothing. Kofi's songs are not suddenly going to be boring to Zimbo ears because he's chanted "Mnangagwa" on a record. And Roki came up playing at state galas anyway, that's how Zimboz came to love him. — Chofamba (@Chofamba) August 4, 2021

That is the problem with opposition, we think throwing shade on something helps change the status quo but nope we need counter strategy not cheap dissing to work out our own salvation 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ — LynneM 💕💝💎 (@LynneStactia) August 4, 2021

Zimbabwean arent stupid , leave musician out of politics Roki garnered more than 1 million in two days , and now with Koffi is sitting at 39k why MaZimbos ndepanoti ED here pakabikwa doro.@daddyhope @LynneStactia @Wamagaisa @TendayiZinyama @PedzisaiRuhanya — Chirandu Chegono (@TMahlatini) August 4, 2021

So #CancelCulture warriors are you gonna cancel Oskid too for that Roki & Koffi song.

You all know the boy never willed to sing about ED but then you like easy targets.

Are you not the same people who thronged SouljahLove burial.

Siyai mwana aise cash mupocket #FambaRokiFamba pic.twitter.com/OKZhPUmIYl — NomaxNemax (@NemaxNomax) August 4, 2021

They think we are fools. 😂😂😂 Creative capture. Propaganda. No. We need new leaders.🇿🇼 https://t.co/T67Nj4AaD9 — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) August 4, 2021

As the saying goes there is no such as bad publicity. All those hating on Roki ft Kofi are actually doing him a favor. FYI the video is over a 100K views in a space of 4hrs. Umwe acharara nebhutsu @Davidmuchuchu @joecharex @NtateRanaka @HarareNdini @daddyhope — BoyaBenyathi (@BoyaBenyathi2_0) August 4, 2021

Rhumba propaganda will it work ?

Ndombolo spicing @Passion-Olomide-Roki latest song sponsored by Pangie pic.twitter.com/xbecG7LZTT — MushieMushie (@MushieMushie4) August 4, 2021

If you hate this song ungori mu jecharists asingafariri the fact that ED was mentioned

Otherwise song bhoo zvekuti

Thumbs up @Rayvanny , @KoffiOlomide_MM @PassionJavaRec @Roki pic.twitter.com/P7EAXGFBSi — Samuel Chiringa (@ChiringaSamuel) August 4, 2021

We are right here we don't hide, we will look you in the face and tell you its us. Roki has sealed his fate for going into bad with ZanuPF. I can understand with 9children he needs every cent he can get i just hope he wont cry like Tambaoga in the near future. — Mr Lee (@BossMhofela) August 4, 2021

iye achitadza zvemuharare ozoita global kupi 🤣🤣.

40yrs + in parliament zimbabwe is in the pits…u actually sing bttr that roki and olomide for your supper..very impressive kip up the ass licking wek at least u getting paid for aiding him to loot and make pple suffer! https://t.co/H4qFgwDN0v — I am Morgan (@i_tmnando9) August 4, 2021

Let's set aside our social and political differences and appreciate the work done by Roki…He's putting Zim🇿🇼 on the map …..Zvinoda kutendwa🙏, Yes we know we have our own problems as a country but pulling each other down won't get us anywhere…Let's support local content — Gift Chisiiwa 🇿🇼 (@Chisiiwagift) August 4, 2021

Lol when Roki went rural, none of you volunteered to pay rent for him. Today you talk about his career as if it matters. Whether he dies today or not he was a deadman seeking a lifeline. Siyai munhu achengete mhuri yake https://t.co/xXO6EiJlCq — Karol Chakaodza (@ChakaodzaKarol) August 4, 2021

Roki is trending more because of the controversy over his song than his musical genius. On the marketing side it has worked everyone is talking about the song. On the sustainability side it’s yet to be seen pic.twitter.com/qW8Fl20w71 — Dhara Blessed Mhlanga (@bbmhlanga) August 4, 2021

Aaah Roki apinda busy pic.twitter.com/O4Y0aEFXRb — 𝔖𝔭𝔬𝔦𝔩𝔢𝔡 𝔔𝔲𝔢𝔢𝔫 (@Queenmtamba) August 4, 2021

What I know is Kofi & Roki's new song ikurwadza machinja.. hameno kuti maida kuti aimbe Chamisa here, iye asina kana plan uyu, he can't be number 1.. Number 1 ndeyaNgwena, @edmnangagwa!! 💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/lqUlPdA8fx — Paidamoyo Mutsvairo (@PaidamoyoMutsv1) August 4, 2021

Loving this song..Well done Roki 💯👏 pic.twitter.com/nB1nxpx30e — Tinashe James🇿🇼 (@nash_active) August 4, 2021

Personally to me what's important is whether the Song ya Roki na koffi is of my liking…

this other "fake outrage" about a shout-out is all BS… Iwewe imba yako song udedzeere waunoda kuti number one.. — freshly_squeezed.. (@icanbeanuisance) August 4, 2021

This should be interesting to find out. Roki got himself into a very good collabo in his career, producer did too as they worked with Koffi but the money bankrolling them has the final say even on lyrics. #Capturedart? What do you think @kwirirayi @BrianChitemba @IamJustTee https://t.co/AukWIt8MQp — 🟣 Joe Mars (@JoeMars_) August 4, 2021

I think the market will decide. thinkpieces are a waste of time. so far his numbers are wild. People don't have complex reasons for listening to music except to enjoy it. Roki made an enjoyable song. And if it should choose to praise a politician like Americans do theirs, meh — larry kwirirayi 🎙 (@kwirirayi) August 4, 2021