Rhinos step up CL preparations

BLACK Rhinos Queens have stepped up their preparations for the 2021 Caf Women’s Champions League l Cosafa qualifier in Durban from August 26 to September 4 as they eye the top prize and a ticket to Cairo.

The team is back in training for the first time since June ahead of the competition and have been put through their paces under the watchful eye of coach Kuda Matuvi, having moved their preparations to the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Matuvi has been able to bolster his squad with several loan signings, not least the international trio of goalkeeper Cynthia Shonga, veteran midfielder Marjory Nyaumwe and striker Rudo Neshamba. The latter captained the team at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and brings bags of experience.

Those three will provide a significant boost in quality and know-how for the side which has also signed Agnes Tumbare on a six-month deal.

The team also previously announced the capture of centre-back Purity Mugayi and midfielder Concelia Madotsa from Faith Drive, who are based in Mutare.

These players have joined the core group of experienced stars for the side, which includes national team forward Rutendo Makore, who has been no stranger to Cosafa events in the past with the national team.

In fact, she finished as the leading scorer at the 2017 Cosafa Women’s Championship where she starred for the Mighty Warriors with 10 goals.

Other recent national team stars include defender Sharon Teterai and midfielder Mavis Chirandu. The experience in the squad makes Black Rhinos Queens one of the favourites for the competition, and they will certainly be eager to lift the trophy with a place at the 2021 TotalEnergies Caf

Black Rhinos are in the three-team Group B in Durban along with Zambian side Green Buffaloes and Namibia’s Tura Magic in what will be a tough pool.

All those teams will fancy making the next round, but only two can progress to the semifinals.

Group A contains South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Lesotho Defence Force, Manzini Wanderers from Eswatini and Double Action Ladies of Botswana. — Cosafa